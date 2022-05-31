Where We Heading? is a short focusing on a first time seven-day skate trip with the inner city skaters of Johannesburg, South Africa. The reflections of the trip are told by Shongani Mhlongo from Soweto, Relebo Makoe and Ngwato Magabotsa from Johannesburg. Individually they share their brief summaries of what it was like to be in a van with all their friends, travelling from spot to spot and summarising their overall outlook on the opportunity.