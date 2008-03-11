Why Wouldn’t You Teaser

March 11, 2008

The second teaser from Dave Hupp‘s new indie flick “Why Wouldn’t You”, with full parts from Brent Atchley, Josh Falk, Wild Card, Ben Krahn, Mark Scott and Mike Chin.

“The premiere is at the A&L bar in Portland on April 1st at 9:00pm. It is going to be good.”–Dave

Enough said.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS