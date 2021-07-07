Wild Nothing II

Check out this new video by Norlan Osorio, a young skater and filmmaker from Costa Rica. This project took about two years and is filmed on VX with a solid crew of the young generation from Costa Rica. After premieres in San José and Panama, it’s here! Get a nice look into the CR scene.

film/edit: @osoriosucks

Skaters in order of appearance:

@robertochaves__ @akimbonilla @estebanthomasm @jordanviquez @kako_huracan

@memo1.0vindas @emirandasoto @tijerino_jaxel @sebastianhidalgo1 @jasonguido @yiyosk8mafia