Wild Nothing II

Check out this new video by Norlan Osorio, a young skater and filmmaker from Costa Rica. This project took about two years and is filmed on VX with a solid crew of the young generation from Costa Rica. After premieres in San José and Panama, it’s here! Get a nice look into the CR scene.
film/edit: @osoriosucks
Skaters in order of appearance:
@robertochaves__ @akimbonilla @estebanthomasm @jordanviquez @kako_huracan
@memo1.0vindas @emirandasoto @tijerino_jaxel @sebastianhidalgo1 @jasonguido @yiyosk8mafia

