Will Kromer

July 21, 2020 By

You already saw how Will gets down in the streets with his insane Brooklyn Projects x TWS part. Well we wanted him to come down to our park and see what he could do in there. He brought a few friends and this edit doesn’t disappoint!

Video: @collinhpx
Music: @arverne.sound

 

