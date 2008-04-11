Will Skate For Money Footage

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Peep the footage of Official’s Will Skate For Money contest that went down at Sacramento’s Southside park. Ray Maldonado was the day’s big winner. Filmed and Edited by Alan Hannon

