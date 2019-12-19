Woodward Park City Grand Opening Recap

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This content was brought to you in partnership with Woodward Park City

Top skaters—from Tony Hawk to Gavin Bottger—flocked to Utah for the much-anticipated Grand Opening of Woodward Park City! Check out all the action that went down during what proved to be a historical moment for Woodward and the rest of the action sports community. #WeLiveThis

Filmed by Sky Ramirez and Nick Treddinick. Edited by Sky Ramirez.