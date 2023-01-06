Word Is Bond I Sin Esas

January 6, 2023

Skateboarding, Graffiti and Street Culture, Guatemala 2022
Featuring visits to Mexico and El Salvador

Skaters: Ch3bo, Kandy Morales, David Fernandez, Jesús Reyes, Luis Cabrera, Mark Williams, Pablo Ratt, Gabriel Almonte, Dwaynne Almonte, Gerardo Sosa , Joseph Rodriguez, Pablo Punk, Totio, El Gordo, Javier Ponce, Iván Arevalo, Shavalala
Bryan Ovalle, Leo Zelada. Luis Angel, Andrés Molina, Santiago Mejía, Luis Rosales, Erick Perez, José Cruz, Italo Diaz, Max Barrera, Jesse Caceres, Albert Aguirre, Emmanuel Figueroa, Raspón

GRAFF: BLER, SHH, SWIDO, UN, SIETE, ZOOR, ZAPS, SLEP, CAPLE, SISTEM, SEYOR, ATOMIK

