World View: Absolute Value | Tampa, FL

January 22, 2020 By

This World View is coming from Tampa, Florida where filmer Jean-Luc Vida has been busy with his latest video Absolute Value. Keep an eye out for parts dropping from that and his other videos soon, and enjoy this peek into one of Florida’s hottest scenes.

