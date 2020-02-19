World View: Cape Town, South Africa

Another World View coming from the rich land of South Africa. This one’s focused on the beautiful city of Cape Town, which should be on your bucket list of places to visit! This is part one of a two-parter for the Cape Town segment. CPT is sort of the hub for SA skateboarding right now and it’s funneling a new generation of skaters. Keep an eye out for part two!

Video: @phoenix_jurgens

