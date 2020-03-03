World View: Connecticut | Hellscape Ep 2

“The HELLSCAPE video has been a three-year project all together. I tried to keep it Connecticut-based to show what we have to offer in this area. I think Connecticut has such a growing skate scene with shops and local brands starting to pop up all over. Spot wise, we have some classic ‘east coast crust.’ Perfect spots made slightly imperfect by the rough winters, which makes getting clips that much more special. I think Connecticut is overlooked a lot of the time. Perfectly placed right next to Boston and New York, I think it’s a great spot with so much to offer.”—Peter Freeman