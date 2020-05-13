World View: LA Part 2

May 13, 2020 By

Filmer Vitor Borger has been heavy in the streets of LA. He delivered a second installment of his World View series out of Los Angeles with some heavy hitters and ripping up and comers. Stevie, Sheckler, and Nyjah all in the same edit? Nice.

World View: Long Beach to LA World View: Long Beach to LA

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS