World View: SkateVida 2

“Vale Do Anhangabaú,” it was a place where skateboarding has always been alive from the day that skaters discovered it to the last day. For me it was responsible for my evolution, not only in skateboarding, but as a person because it’s in the heart of a big metropolis and it gave us everything the city had to offer. Vale Do Anhangabaú was home.—Rodrigo Petersen

The last sessions in São Paulo‘s famous plaza, just moments before the destruction of the Anhangabaú Valley. This “Brazilian EMB” has been heavily skated since the 90s and has been a cornerstone for street skating in Brazil.—Diogo Ramos

Filmed By: Diogo Ramos and Diego Ramos

Edited By @DiogoGema