World View: SkateVida 2
“Vale Do Anhangabaú,” it was a place where skateboarding has always been alive from the day that skaters discovered it to the last day. For me it was responsible for my evolution, not only in skateboarding, but as a person because it’s in the heart of a big metropolis and it gave us everything the city had to offer. Vale Do Anhangabaú was home.—Rodrigo Petersen
The last sessions in São Paulo‘s famous plaza, just moments before the destruction of the Anhangabaú Valley. This “Brazilian EMB” has been heavily skated since the 90s and has been a cornerstone for street skating in Brazil.—Diogo Ramos
Filmed By: Diogo Ramos and Diego Ramos
Edited By @DiogoGema
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.
Success!
Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!
LATEST NEWS
YEAR IN REVIEW 2019: BEST FULL-LENGTH VIDEO VOTING
The full-length video is alive and well.View
YEAR IN REVIEW 2019: BEST FULL-LENGTH VIDEO VOTING
YEAR IN REVIEW 2019: BEST INDIE VIDEO VOTING
You’ll be hearing about these filmers in years to come because they’re doing it right now strictly for the love.View
YEAR IN REVIEW 2019: BEST INDIE VIDEO VOTING
YEAR IN REVIEW 2019: BEST ROOKIE PRO VOTING
2019 was an insane year for new pros. We counted 45!View
YEAR IN REVIEW 2019: BEST ROOKIE PRO VOTING
YEAR IN REVIEW 2019: BEST VIDEO PART VOTING
The video part defines who a skater is and can live forever if done properly.View
YEAR IN REVIEW 2019: BEST VIDEO PART VOTING
Danny Way Talks Olympics And Absence Of The Mega
Danny Way's two cents on how he thinks Tokyo 2020 will affect our counterculture.View
Danny Way Talks Olympics And Absence Of The Mega
SkateHoarders | Bobshirt (Tim Anderson)
Tim Anderson's collection is the perfect way to end our second season of SkateHoarders.View
SkateHoarders | Bobshirt (Tim Anderson)
PASS~PORT kitsch | Jason Rainbird and Matlok Bennett-Jones
The lead-off two parts from one of the year's best videos.View
PASS~PORT kitsch | Jason Rainbird and Matlok Bennett-Jones
Ten Years Since Right Foot Forward: Corey Duffel Interview
10 years since RFF, we talk meaningful video parts, record stores, new boards and shoes, and more.View
Ten Years Since Right Foot Forward: Corey Duffel Interview
SkateHoarders | Joey Brezinski
We dug around Joey's garage and house in LA and came up with some collectible gems.View
SkateHoarders | Joey Brezinski
10 Video Parts Since Right Foot Forward: Bobby Worrest Interview
Bobby's hot takes on a decade of video parts.View
10 Video Parts Since Right Foot Forward: Bobby Worrest Interview
Habitat Skateboards | Connector Line
Egiie Botello "San Diego Vacation" Part
Straight out of Cuautla, Morelos, Mexico, young Egiie decided to take a month-long trip to San Diego.View
Egiie Botello "San Diego Vacation" Part
SkateHoarders | Mark Appleyard
Jon Comer R.I.P. 1976-2019
Red Bull Skateboarding: YOU GOOD?
Parts from Alex Midler, Jamie Foy, and Zion Wright, with appearances from Ryan Sheckler, Torey Pudwill, Alex Sorgente, Gustavo Ribiero, and more!View
Red Bull Skateboarding: YOU GOOD?
SkateHoarders | Beagle
World View: Washington DC
James Park's crew outta Washington DC has been battling for clips daily in the streets.View
World View: Washington DC
Baker 4 Premiere Photo Recap
USA Skateboarding National Team Announced
16 Skateboarders Named to First-Ever USA Skateboarding National TeamView
USA Skateboarding National Team Announced
The 30 Most Influential Skaters Of All Time
30 of the greatest, most influential skateboarders in the world, counting down in order of importance.View
Sound off in the comments below!