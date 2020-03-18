World View: Skatevida 3

World View showcases skateboarding, cultures and cliques from around the globe. This week’s segment SkateVida by the Ramos brothers features the up and coming skaters of São Paulo as well as the biggest names in Brazil like Rodrigo Teixeira and Luan Olivera.

Featuring Vinicius Santos, Rodrigo Teixeira, Lucas Xaparral, Matheus Souza, Gabriel Fortunato and more.