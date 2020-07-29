World View: SkateVIDA 5

July 29, 2020 By

Sao Paulo, Brazil with a host of rippers. The Ramos brothers bring it with another great scene update with Felipe Gustavo, Yuri Facchini and more.

World View: Skatevida 4 World View: Skatevida 4
LTG
LTG

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS