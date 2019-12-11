World View: South Africa | LOCUS

We did a mini interview with filmer Phoenix Jurgens.



Can you tell me a little more about your project?

This is a video showcasing some of the up and coming skaters in the SA scene. It was sort of my way of bringing them together and putting them out there. A lot of the times there isn’t usually a strive for making videos because the scene is very divided and there aren’t many filmers in each of the cities. We also lost a mag (Session Skateboard Magazine) two years back which was definitely a motivator to some degree and it definitely threw off a lot of the sponsors that were paying. I wanted to make something that would spark up a flame again, or at least try. LOCUS is hopefully the start of something great.

When did you guys start working on this edit?

About two years ago I started putting things together (more focusing on editing because during the time period I didn’t necessarily strive to push it as much), so I would say filming took about a year or so. I was also aided substantially with footage from Andrew Van De Walt nearing

the end.

Where is everyone from in South Africa?

Allan and Alex who share the last segment both originate from Cape Town, I’m not sure where in the Cape though. Chenai Gwandure is originally from Zimbabwe and used to reside in Johannesburg, but is now currently living in Cape Town. Trae Rice, Sechaba ‘The Bakersman’ both live in Johannesburg. Braxton Haine is a born and bred Durbanite ripper! Ethan Cairns, Shamiel Waggie, Saeed Waggie, Justus Kotze,

Mitchell Rice, Wynand Herldholdt, and Tyler Kammies all live in Cape Town.

Why did you call your project Locus?

It was really just one of those names that stuck and vaguely put, it sounds different. Though the dictionary meaning for locus is “a

particular position or place where something occurs or is situated.” So I guess it works…

Interview by James Buchmann