Yaje Popson | VX1000 Raw Tapes

May 4, 2020 By

This edit consist of all of the VX1000 footage Yaje and Thiessen have filmed together. Just the raw clips straight from the tape. Shot over the course of 2016-2019 in NYC, LA, Atlanta, State College, Barcelona, Paris, Bordeaux and London.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS