Yardsale | YS 2

Yardsale’s latest video, an 18-minute semi full length, featuring the whole team in London, Paris, Eastern Europe and Texas. Featuring, Stanley Pradel, Curtis Pearl, Zach Delarue, Adam Delarue, Alex Hatfield, Kelvinas , Keanu Robson, Bear Myles, Daniel Kreitem and Jake Church.

