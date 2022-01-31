Yauhrus | Amazing Days Part

Zhenya joins us from Amazing Days, a crew founded in Minsk, but now he’s living in Poland because of the political situation in Belarus. The video was filmed in Belarusian cities Mogilev, Grodno, and Minsk as well as Warsaw, Poland.

Video: Mikita Piatrouski
Edit: Dimi Shubin
Motion: Maksim Yautsekhau
Music: Wbu – Kanyalang

