Yauhrus | Amazing Days Part

Zhenya joins us from Amazing Days, a crew founded in Minsk, but now he’s living in Poland because of the political situation in Belarus. The video was filmed in Belarusian cities Mogilev, Grodno, and Minsk as well as Warsaw, Poland.

Video: Mikita Piatrouski

Edit: Dimi Shubin

Motion: Maksim Yautsekhau

Music: Wbu – Kanyalang