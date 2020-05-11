Ye Olde Destruction Full-Length Film | Thomas Campbell

We’re proud to present Thomas Campbell’s full-length skate film Ye Olde Destruction.

“For the last seven years, artist/filmmaker Thomas Campbell has been making a self-funded skateboarding movie, mainly shot on a 16mm film — called – Ye Olde Destruction (YOD)…. with a solid grip of land sled aficionados building and skating DIY spots, some street action, pools, and other stuff. The movie is really about capturing sessions and the movement of the life and happenings in these situations. Part of the theme and vehicle that propels the film is the driving of two old cars ( one 70’s Cadillac and one black Ford Station wagon) two squads travel around in these cars skating, building spots, creating different skating scenarios, sometimes skating the cars and basically wilding out in said vehicles. In some ways the movie falls into the classic genera of the car movies movie motif ( Bullitt, Mad Maxx or Brown Bunny). The Film is presented in brutal but some how dream scape – ish editing style. Thee entire score of YOD is an originally crafted musical piece by the L.A. Based duo No Age, which turns the guts and hold them there for the duration. Sergej Vutuc the world renowned Berlin based artist – zine maker adding his jacked frenetic script to the mix, as a subtle nod to deep zine realms. Campbell enlisted an A list team of lens men to help him capture the motion picture scenarios and shreddings – French Fred, Jon Miner, Mike Manzoori, Connor Wyse among others. The film embodies and unveils the inter web of a community, a community of outlaws non the less. But a community.

To fund the film in a purposeful none corporate way, Campbell enlisted a stellar group of friends from his artistic community to lend their hands to the project, and painting raw skateboard blanks that were auctioned off to support the project. here is the list of the artists that have been involved – Andy Jenkins, Barry Mcgee, Todd Francis, Simone Shubuck, Richard Colman, Tim Kerr, Neil Blender, Ed Templeton, Alicia McCarthy, Cody Hudson, Ron Cameron, Jenny Sharaf, Russ Pope, Sean Cliver, Tod Swank, Chris Reed, Fernando Elvira, John Herndon, Evan Hecox, Steve Claar, Mat O’brien, Natas Kaupas, Chris Johanson, Lori Damiano, Jason Adams, Thomas Campbell, Jason Arnold, Jeffrey Cheung, Jay Howell, Rich Jacobs, Nathaniel Russell, Todd Bratrud, Brian Lotti, Geoff Mcfetridge, Chris Duncan, Jeff Canham, Jim Houser and Shepard Fairey.

Featured YOD skaters:

Evan Smith, Jon Dickson, Jason Adams, Rick Mccrank, Max Schaaf, Caswell Berry, Brent Atchley, Elisa Steamer, Ray Barbee, Al Partanen, Omar Salazar, Jackson Pilz, Robbie Russo, Ben Raemers, Chris Russell, Willis Kimble, Cody Chapman, Rayne Beres, John Worthington, Emmanuel Guzman, Cole Wilson, Roger Mihalko, Tony Miorana, Aron Suski, Mark Suciu, Andy Roy, Eli Williams, Israel Forbes, Nick Garcia, Oski Rozenberg ,Barker Barrett, Dennis Buzenitz, Tony Trujillo, Sid Melvin, Zarosh Eggleston, Zach Wallin, Ishod wair, Chico Brennes, Louie Barletta, Collin Provost, Stefan Janoski, Raven Tershy, T Funk, Taylor bingaman. Jeremy Leabres, Ben Raemers and Grant Taylor.”