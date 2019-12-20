YEAR IN REVIEW 2019: BEST FULL-LENGTH VIDEO VOTING

The full-length video is alive and well. 2019 brought some major releases from board brands, shoe companies and everyone in between. Which one was the best?


Sour Solution II
IC 3
DGK, Thoro
Chrystie NYC Chapter One
Polar Rico
Darkstar, Autotelic
Welcome, Séance
Nike SB, Gizmo
Nike SB, Trust Fall
Plural, Singular
Krooked, Mermaid Video
917, Video 2
Zero, Damn it All
Toy Machine, Programming Injection
$lave, Radio Silence
Supreme, Candyland
PASS~PORT, kitsch
Primitive, Encore
Baker 4
Red Bull, You Good?
Habitat, Connector Line
WKND, Death Dance
New Balance Numeric, String Theory

