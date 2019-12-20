YEAR IN REVIEW 2019: BEST INDIE VIDEO VOTING

December 20, 2019 By

For the filmers out there doing it with no budget and for all the guys doing it around their day jobs—these are the skaters and filmers you’ll be hearing about in years to come because they’re doing it right now strictly for the love. Vote for your favorite independent video from 2019 right here.


Challers
Wet Brain
Footage Party 3
Sk858 Mixtape Vol. 1
Channel Two
I’ve Spent My Happiest Days Here
Truth To Power
Eventually
Blips, Cover Version
Slappy’s Garage, Never Enough
Playhouse
Pump On This
Elbow Room
Novia
Lotties Must Be Stopped
Pharmacy, Phamily
Untitled 004, Chris Mulhern
Feeling Sweet, Getting Weird
Highwater, Swell

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS