YEAR IN REVIEW 2019: BEST ROOKIE PRO VOTING
2019 was an insane year for new pros. We counted 46! Peep the list below with the day they went pro, then vote.
Clay Kreiner, Jan 16
Oscar Candon, Jan 17
Kader Sylla, Jan 17
Dick Rizzo, Feb 13
Josh Wilson, Feb 13
Joshua Bos, March 18
Luke Malaney, March 27
Alexis Ramirez, April 11
Vincent Touzery, April 18
Cody Chapman, April 20
Antonio Durao, April 26
Jaakko Ojanen, April 26
Alex Schmidt, april 29
Yuto Horigome, May 16
Gustavo Ribeiro, May 18,
Nate Greenwood, May 26
Jack Olson, June 1
Simon Bannerot, June 12
Manchild, June 12
Brett Sube, June 30
Deedz, July 1
AJ Zavala, July 20
Donny Duhadway, July 21
Marek Zaprazny, Aug 1
Dustin Eggeling, July 14
CJ Collins, Aug 3
Chris Athans, Aug 19
Trevor Thompson, Sept 7
Jesus Munoz, Sept 9
Mark Del Negro, Sept 14
Gabriel Summers, Sept 21
Zack Miller, Sept 21
Adrien Del Campo, Sept 28
Pat Burke, Oct 3
Carlo Carezzano, Oct 8
Daniel Vargas, Oct 16
Robert Neal, Oct 18
Fabiana Delfino, Nov 2
Pedro Delfino, Nov 2
Danny Dicola, Nov 7
Sammy Montano, Nov 27
Kyron Davis, Nov 28
Chris Colbourn, Dec 5
Will Marshall, Dec 8
Mikey Haywood, Dec 8
Jamal Smith, Dec 18
