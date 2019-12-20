YEAR IN REVIEW 2019: BEST ROOKIE PRO VOTING

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Clay Kreiner, Jan 16 Oscar Candon, Jan 17 Kader Sylla, Jan 17 Dick Rizzo, Feb 13 Josh Wilson, Feb 13 Joshua Bos, March 18 Luke Malaney, March 27 Alexis Ramirez, April 11 Vincent Touzery, April 18 Cody Chapman, April 20 Antonio Durao, April 26 Jaakko Ojanen, April 26 Alex Schmidt, april 29 Yuto Horigome, May 16 Gustavo Ribeiro, May 18, Nate Greenwood, May 26 Jack Olson, June 1 Simon Bannerot, June 12 Manchild, June 12 Brett Sube, June 30 Deedz, July 1 AJ Zavala, July 20 Donny Duhadway, July 21 Marek Zaprazny, Aug 1 Dustin Eggeling, July 14 CJ Collins, Aug 3 Chris Athans, Aug 19 Trevor Thompson, Sept 7 Jesus Munoz, Sept 9 Mark Del Negro, Sept 14 Gabriel Summers, Sept 21 Zack Miller, Sept 21 Adrien Del Campo, Sept 28 Pat Burke, Oct 3 Carlo Carezzano, Oct 8 Daniel Vargas, Oct 16 Robert Neal, Oct 18 Fabiana Delfino, Nov 2 Pedro Delfino, Nov 2 Danny Dicola, Nov 7 Sammy Montano, Nov 27 Kyron Davis, Nov 28 Chris Colbourn, Dec 5 Will Marshall, Dec 8 Mikey Haywood, Dec 8 Jamal Smith, Dec 18

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!