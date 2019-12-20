YEAR IN REVIEW 2019: BEST VIDEO PART VOTING

A skater’s video part defines who he is and can live forever if done properly. 2019 had no shortage of amazing video parts. Here’s the list. Who has your pick?


Heitor, adidas
Simon Isaksson, Sour Solution II
Aramis Hudson, IC3
Aaron Herrington, Chrystie Chapter One
Bobby Worrest, Welcome to Venture
Harry Lintell, Cover Version
Ryan Townley, Séance
Ryan Lay, Séance
Blake Carpenter, Trust Fall
Tanner Burzinski in Paris
Marek Zaprazny, FYG
Cyrus Bennett, 917
Gabriel Summers, Damn It All
Kader Sylla, Candyland
Mark Suciu, Verso
Miles Silvas, Encore
Tiago Lemos, Encore
Milton Martinez, Demolicion
Jack O’Grady, kitsch
Josh Pall, kitsch
Axel Crusher, Programming Injection
Collin Provost, Programming Injection
Sammy Baca, Baker 4
Figgy, Baker 4
Alex Midler, YOU GOOD?
Aj Zavala, Radio Silence
Gustav Tonnesen, Reverb

