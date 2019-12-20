YEAR IN REVIEW 2019: BEST VIDEO PART VOTING

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Heitor, adidas Simon Isaksson, Sour Solution II Aramis Hudson, IC3 Aaron Herrington, Chrystie Chapter One Bobby Worrest, Welcome to Venture Harry Lintell, Cover Version Ryan Townley, Séance Ryan Lay, Séance Blake Carpenter, Trust Fall Tanner Burzinski in Paris Marek Zaprazny, FYG Cyrus Bennett, 917 Gabriel Summers, Damn It All Kader Sylla, Candyland Mark Suciu, Verso Miles Silvas, Encore Tiago Lemos, Encore Milton Martinez, Demolicion Jack O’Grady, kitsch Josh Pall, kitsch Axel Crusher, Programming Injection Collin Provost, Programming Injection Sammy Baca, Baker 4 Figgy, Baker 4 Alex Midler, YOU GOOD? Aj Zavala, Radio Silence Gustav Tonnesen, Reverb

