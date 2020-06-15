YODferd Files | Brent Atchley | Ep 02

Here’s the Brent Atchley Yodferd file. The Yodferd files are a series of outtakes and shorts from the filming of my Ye Olde Destruction film (which you can see here). There will be seven or eight more of these Yodferd files once a week here on TWS. Anyway, Brent is one of my favorite skaters of all time, maybe best style almost ever. Was really stoked to get to know Brent through our mutual friend Chris Reed. I think we shot all this stuff in one day around Portland. This footage just didn’t work into the movement of the movie because the movie ended up being session based. Thanks Brent for being the best and a really cool, unique human. Original song composed by @noagela, script by @sergejvutuc