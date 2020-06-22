YODferd Files | Dixon Landing | EP 03

Thomas Campbell’s Yodferd Files, Dixon Landing episode 3 featuring Mark Suciu, Caswell Berry, Justin Strubing, Louie Barletta, Jason Adams and Brandon Nguyen. The Yodferd files are a series of outtakes shorts from the filming of Thomas’ #yeoldedestruction film. There will be six or seven more of these #yodferdfiles once a week here at skateboarding.com. This new episode is from a fun session at a Silicon Valley parking jammer. Original song composed by @noagela. Script by @sergejvutuc