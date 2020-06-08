YODfer Files | SJ Bridge DIY | Ep 01

Here is the first installment of the YODferd Files from filmmaker Thomas Campbell; extra sessions and unused bits and bob’s from the making of #yeoldedestruction. There will be about 8 to 10 of these over the same amount of weeks. Here is a fun little session at a now Gandhi D.I.Y in San Jose. As you can tell, this stuff is really about what skating is for most everyone; having fun with your friends, laughing, and obviously challenging yourself in the process. Hope this brings a little joy in the midst of these seriously tense, and intense for a good/bad reason times. Best to all of you out there, stay safe. Thanks to @louiebarletta @kidadams @r.barbee @caswellberry. Soundtrack by @noagela. Hand written text by @sergejvutuc