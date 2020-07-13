YODferd Files | Border X | Ep 6

Today’s new episode of YODferd Files is a run down by the Mexican border called “Salt and sea licking missionaries, we’re almost Mexican radio, fruit flies and flyaways under the big black sun” featuring Chris Russell, Al Partanen, Roger Mihalko, Rick McCrank, Nick Garcia, Evan Smith, and Brent Atchley. With additional filming by French Fred, Connor Wyse, and Bryan Malinski. Original score by No Age. Script by Serge Vutuc.

Watch the full Ye Olde Destruction here.