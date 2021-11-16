Zane Timpson, Rest In Peace

November 16, 2021 By

Such a shock to hear of the news of Zane’s passing yesterday. The dude was so pure. He loved skateboarding as much as anyone could. Sending our love to all his friends and family. Below are a handful of videos of and by Zane that we posted over the years. We always looked forward to his parts and updates from the road.

