Zumiez Couch Tour In Tulare, California With The Baker Team

June 12, 2008

The Zumiez Couch Tour made its stop in Tulare, California and the course got served by the Baker and Deathwish teams: Erik Ellington, Bryan Herman, Andrew Reynolds, Jeff Lenoce, Theotis Beasley, and Ramy Issa. Read all about it here.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS