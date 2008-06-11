Zumiez Couch Tour, Puyallup, Washington

June 11, 2008

Ed Camp won the Best Foot Forward Am Contest in Puyallup, Washington. Then a demo by the Lakai team went off. Featuring Vincent Alvarez, Mike Carroll, Cairo Foster, Eric Koston, Brandon Biebel, Mikemo Capaldi, Rick Howard, and Jeff Lenoce.

